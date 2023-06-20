I-70 is closed in both directions at mile marker two near the Utah border, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
The closure was caused by a brush fire that started in the median and jumped the eastbound lanes.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:34 AM
Sunset: 08:43:02 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 16 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:48:46 AM
Sunset: 08:43:15 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 05:48:59 AM
Sunset: 08:43:27 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49:15 AM
Sunset: 08:43:36 PM
Humidity: 11%
Wind: SSW @ 19 mph
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49:31 AM
Sunset: 08:43:44 PM
Wind: SW @ 12 mph
Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49:50 AM
Sunset: 08:43:50 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:50:10 AM
Sunset: 08:43:54 PM
Wind: S @ 13 mph
Clear. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.