Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed due to an accident at the 107 mile marker. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto US Highway 6 at the 105 (New Castle Exit) and will return to I-70 at the 109, Canyon Creek Exit.
Westbound traffic remains open but is moving slow.
Two medical helicopters are on scene to evacuate the injured. The accident occurred around 9 a.m.between a car and a semi-truck, a Garfield County Sheriff's Office news release said.
Closure of Eastbound I-70 is anticipated to last several hours. Diverted travelers on US Highway 6, eastbound are asked to drive careful and not stop along the highway to view the accident clean-up operations.