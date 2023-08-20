The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon were still blocked Saturday after a rockslide closed the road Friday night.
Courtesy of CDOT
Colorado Department of Transportation tractors work to remove boulders from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Friday night.
After aq lengthy cleanup following a rockslide Friday night, Interstate 70 in De Bequeathed Canyon reopened late Saturday night.
The slide, which had a large boulder come down onto Interstate 70, closed the eastbound lanes at mile marker 49.5. The slide occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:31:45 AM
Sunset: 08:02:30 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: S @ 13 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:32:40 AM
Sunset: 08:01:08 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:33:35 AM
Sunset: 07:59:45 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:34:30 AM
Sunset: 07:58:20 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: S @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 06:35:25 AM
Sunset: 07:56:55 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 06:36:19 AM
Sunset: 07:55:30 PM
Humidity: 47%
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunrise: 06:37:14 AM
Sunset: 07:54:03 PM
Humidity: 46%
Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.