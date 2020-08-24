Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon reopened this morning after a two-week closure caused by the Grizzly Creek Fire.
The Colorado Department of Transportation advises that travelers will encounter a lower speed limit and should anticipate possible closures after rain or other weather in the canyon, where fire-scoured slopes have created the likelihood of eventual mudslides and debris flows. Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention to weather forecasts, and storms are in the forecast for this week. CDOT has stationed personnel in the canyon to allow for a quick response to incidents.
Intermittent closures also are expected for using helicopters to replace power poles burned by the fire.
Crews evaluated the roadway and structures on the highway and deemed them safe for travel.
A head-to-head detour is in place between the Hanging Lake Tunnels and near the No Name Tunnels, for some eight miles.
Also, motorists should plan for not being able to stop at rest areas in the canyon because of rockfall and other hazards, CDOT says.
The bike path through the canyon remains closed, and boating and other Colorado River recreation activities remain prohibited for now.
Also today, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said a fire evacuation order applying to homes in the unincorporated area of No Name just east of Glenwood Springs in the canyon has been lifted.