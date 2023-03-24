Interstate 70 westbound over Vail Pass has reopened following a closure lasting more than four hours.
The closure was due to a multi-vehicle accident that involved at least two semi-trucks around 8:18 a.m.
Colorado Department of Transportation photos show two semi-trucks after they crashed and debris scattered at the scene.
Visit COtrip.org for updates.
