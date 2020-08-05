Interstate 70 is closed in both directions from the South Canyon exit to the West Glenwood exit (mile markers 109 to 114) due to a wildfire.
Traffic is also also stopped in both directions at Dotsero (Exit 133) on the east end of Glenwood Canyon.
Eastbound traffic is being stopped our turned around at the Canyon Creek exit.
Traffic in both directions is now also stopped at Dotsero (Exit 133), with notification on VMS boards in Eagle County warning travelers of the closure.
Officials have no estimate on when the highway will be reopened.
According to Colorado Department of Transportation officials, motorists Eagle County and Roaring Fork Valley motorists are not recommending motorists from Eagle County or the Roaring Fork Valley to take the detour over Cottonwood Pass Road because accessibility is limited due to a paving project and utility work.