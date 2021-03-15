Travelers around the state have had some difficult road conditions to deal with thanks to the giant snow storm that swept through Colorado over the weekend.
But westbound motorists have also been confronted with a lengthy closure and detour on Interstate 70 once they got into Mesa County.
An overturned semi-truck created a a hazardous material situation, which forced the westbound lanes to be closed shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.
The subsequent cleanup of the crash kept the westbound lanes to remain closed throughout the day and overnight.
Colorado Department of Transportation, at shortly before noon, sent out a media email alert, saying the lanes remain closed with no estimate of reopening the westbound lanes.
All westbound traffic is being diverted off I-70 at exit 62 at De Beque with all oversized trucks being staged there.
The detour is over the De Beque cutoff, which takes motorists to Highway 65, then to I-70 at exit 49.
The eastbound lanes are not impacted by the accident.