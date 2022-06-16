The Mesa County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of an inmate at the Mesa County Jail in May an accident.

Alizon Lopez, 28, died from fentanyl intoxication, according to a press release from Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn.

Lopez was found unresponsive in her cell May 21 during routine security checks, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into Lopez's death remains active.