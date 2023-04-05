Central High School 040523

Building Mug

 Scott Crabtree

A late-night tip on Tuesday about a possible threat prompted Mesa County Valley School District officials to cancel all classes and activities at Central High School Wednesday.

With the school closed for the day, Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigated the threat made to the school, which centered around a social media post that was circulated late Tuesday night. The post showed what looked like a weapon being held by a person without showing a face.