A late-night tip on Tuesday about a possible threat prompted Mesa County Valley School District officials to cancel all classes and activities at Central High School Wednesday.
With the school closed for the day, Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigated the threat made to the school, which centered around a social media post that was circulated late Tuesday night. The post showed what looked like a weapon being held by a person without showing a face.
The post warned students to not go to school for safety reasons.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, school resource officers and the School District Security team investigated the threat throughout the night.
It was eventually determined that the posts were not credible. The photo in question has been used in previous years and contains several elements that show the image is false, a MCSO news release said.
It was been determined through the investigation that the same photo was circulated as long as five years ago in New Mexico. New Mexico authorities identified the person responsible for the initial threat, which was handled per New Mexico state law, the release said.
At the time the the photo was circulated, D51 officials decided to close the school on Wednesday, the false threat had yet to be uncovered.
“Safety and security remain a top priority for District 51, and we take reports of this nature extremely seriously,” a D51 news release said Wednesday morning. “This decision was made in the best interest of the safety and security of our students and staff and will allow time for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to continue its investigation.”
In a unique case like this, MCSO said that if it can be proven that someone intentionally circulated the post knowing it was false information, then someone could be charged.
The tip about the threat came to the School District Security department through Safe2Tell.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office fully supported the School District’s decision to cancel classes for the day out of an abundance of caution and appreciates everyone who reported the post to authorities and Safe2Tell, a news release said.
