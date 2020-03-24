Just after 11 p.m. Monday, a thunderous noise descended upon the Grand Valley, lasting for what felt like more than a minute.
If you’re curious as to what caused such ruckus, three F-18 fighter jets stopped in to use West Star Aviation services to refuel. The jets were on a cross-country flight and took off just after 11 p.m., according to Grand Junction Regional Airport spokesman Joe Burtard.
Planes are exempt from noise ordinances, Burtard said, adding that the jets were most likely communicating with a tower in Denver as the local tower was closed around that time.
Pilots use flight patterns that are designated to them, Burtard said. Patterns are given for safety reasons.