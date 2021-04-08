040821-news-cmujobfair01-ml

Kirstin Guptill, with Marillac Health, talks about job openings with a fair goer at the Colorado Mesa University job fair at Mesa Mall on Thursday.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The Grand Valley Career & Job Fair is taking place in the parking lot outside JC Penney's at Mesa Mall. More than 60 employers from manufacturing, health care, construction, education and more are participating in the fair that goes until 2 p.m. today.