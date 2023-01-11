Israel Maestas-Reza

A Fruita man accused of indiscriminately shooting into a house party in February, 2021, killing one and injuring three, was found guilty Wednesday.

A jury found Israel Maestas-Reza, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, guilty of murder, attempted murder and illegal discharge of a weapon following a trial which started Dec. 8 and ended Monday.