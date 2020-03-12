Classic rock band Kansas has postponed its concert Sunday in Grand Junction amid concerns over COVID-19 coronavirus.
The band — known for hits “Carry On Wayward Son,” and “Dust in the Wind” — was set to play at the Avalon Theatre in downtown Grand Junction. The show has been rescheduled for May 18, 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new show. Refunds are available at the point of purchase for those unable to attend the rescheduled date.
“The entire Kansas organization is disappointed by this development, however, the band is following the policies and recommendations of local officials,” read a statement released by the Avalon Theatre. “The safety of our fans, venue employees and the public is paramount."