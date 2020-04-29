A rulemaking process to change the mission of the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will be left for a new, professional commission to take up later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The current, volunteer commission today voted to approve a recommendation by agency staff to delay the mission-change rulemaking hearings until August and September. Those proceedings deal with the heart of what was required by the legislature last year in its passage of Senate Bill 181. That law required a comprehensive overhaul of how oil and gas development is regulated in the state, including by changing the COGCC’s mission from fostering oil and gas development to protecting the public, environment and wildlife.
The commission also is transitioning to a paid commission that is scheduled to be seated by July 1.
The COGCC had hoped to rewrite a suite of rules related to mission change while the current commission was still in place. But it has slowed that process due to challenges holding meetings at a time of pandemic-related social-distancing measures. It hopes to have its mission-change rulemaking hearings occur in a face-to-face setting rather than on-line.
COGCC director Jeff Roberts told the commission this morning that the agency had been pushing to get all new rules related to SB 181 completed so they’re effective by Sept. 15, and the new timeline provides for them to be effective by Nov. 1.
This story will be updated.