Class 5A and 4A wrestlers are competing today at the state wrestling championships at Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo. The quarterfinals for each classification have been completed.
In 5A, Grand Junction's Kieran Thompson won a 6-3 decision over Adams City's Levi Deaguero to advance to the 145-pound semifinal. Thompson will face Ponderosa's Jaron Mahler in a rematch of last year's 132 final, which Thompson won 3-1 in overtime.
For Fruita Monument, Espin Hernandez was the lone Wildcat of four to make it out of the quarterfinals. He won a 10-6 decision over ThunderRidge's Tyler Doyle and will face Pomona's Franklin Cruz in the semifinal.
In 4A, Palisade's Mikey Salazar won an 11-5 decision over Cheyenne Mountain's Dominic Padilla at 113. He'll face Mesa Ridge's Frankie Gallegos in the semifinal.
At 195, Montrose's Raul Martinez pinned Palisade's Usiel Romero in 1 minute, 45 seconds to advance to the semifinal, where he'll face Windsor's Aiden Ray.
At 220, Montrose's Dmarian Lopez pinned Roosevelt's Gavin Molinar in 5:03 to advance to the semifinal against Cheyenne Mountain's Jake Boley.