A large earthquake struck in the Salt Lake City area this morning, with reports of it being felt as far away as Grand Junction.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the preliminary magnitude 5.7 quake struck near Magna, Utah, just after 7 a.m. The Utah Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter the quake was the largest in the state since 1992, when a magnitude 5.9 quake struck in St. George.
It said that aftershocks will be likely today. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that aftershocks already have occurred. It said there were no immediate reports of major collapses, but that Rocky Mountain Power was reporting power outages in the Salt Lake City region.