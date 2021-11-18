Tre Glenn Richardson, 27, is a suspect in a possible kidnapping in Montrose He is described as a white male, 6-foot-4, approximately 220 pounds. He has multiple distinctive tattoos on his neck and face and may have ties to the Grand Junction and/or Mesa County area.
The alleged victim is described as a 41-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds.
The Montrose Police Department is investigating a kidnapping case that was reported on Wednesday.
Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of South San Juan Avenue and spoke with witnesses, who reported that a male party arrived, demanding to speak with an adult female inside the home, according to a news release.
It was determined that the male and female knew one another. The investigation determined that the male was able to make entry inside and forcefully remove the adult female victim from within, and pulled her toward a vehicle before leaving the area.
The suspect in the incident was identified as 27-year-old Tre Glenn Richardson. He is described as a white male, 6-foot-4, approximately 220 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has multiple distinctive tattoos on his neck and face and may have ties to the Grand Junction and/or Mesa County area.
The vehicle Richardson is reported driving a 2003 dark blue Ford Windstar minivan with silver trim on its lower quarter panels. The last known license plate on the vehicle was CGX453.
A warrant for Richardson’s arrest has been issued for charges that include burglary, kidnapping, first-degree criminal trespass, assault, criminal mischief, child abuse and domestic violence.
The Montrose Police Department is requesting that anyone who has information about Richardson’s whereabouts or associations, to please contact the Montrose Police Department at 970-249-9110.