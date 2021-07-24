Colorado Department of Transportation officials are expecting a lengthy closure of at least the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon.
CDOT Region 3 Transportation Director Mike Goolsby said Friday there was a chance of the westbound lanes opening Friday night.
Glenwood Canyon closed in both directions at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday as a safety precaution against expected flash floods, which caused several debris flows in the canyon at about 5: 30 p.m.
“During the last 24 hours we had an exorbitant amount of rain,” Goolsby said Friday afternoon.
Glenwood Canyon has experienced intermittent closures in recent weeks because of debris flows onto the road from the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Scar, but until this week’s event those slides had been coming from one side of the road.
The recent heavy rains triggered a few debris slides, Goolsby said, some of which covered the western lanes, like the slides have been doing.
However, Goolsby said, one large slide came from the south side of the canyon near Devil’s Hole and basically dammed up the river, pushing the current onto the bike path area at the bottom of the structure the road is on.
“We don’t know if it’s undercutting the road or not,” Goolsby said.
Goolsby said CDOT crews have been more focused on the slides on to the road surface and they didn’t know how much they would be affected by slides from the river side.
The eastbound lanes won’t be deemed safe until CDOT crews can re-route the river back to its original channel and engineers can make sure the water hasn’t affected the structural integrity of the highway.
The work re-routing the river will be accomplished by crews basically filling large sandbags with debris to push the water away from the bike path, Goolsby said.
The worst-case scenario is the water undermining the footers for the wall and scouring under the roadway, Goolsby said, and the best- case scenario is the roadway isn’t as washed away as CDOT thinks and crews can make temporary repairs before making permanent repairs.
Goolsby said there is no timeframe for diverting the river and making repairs.
As far as clearing the westbound lanes, Goolsby said, one problem CDOT is running into is the drains in the middle of the roadway are being plugged with debris, and CDOT has to clear the drains.
Heavy rain is in the forecast for the Glenwood Springs area, and Goolsby said if there happen to be more slides, crews will be better prepared because they’re already out there.
Eastbound I-70 travelers are being diverted at the West Rifle exit toward Craig, where they can go through Steamboat Springs and back down to I-70 near Dotsero.
Local traffic must stay on U.S. 6 until the Canyon Creek exit, where they can get back on I-70 and go to Glenwood Springs.
CDOT is encouraging motorists not to use mapping apps to get around the closure because those can sent them to more ill-advised areas such as Cottonwood Pass.
U.S. 50 is open to motorists until at least Monday morning, Goolsby said.
The slides shouldn’t affect the long-term viability of the roadway, Goolsby said, because once the burn scars are re-vegetated there won’t be as many debris slides.
“Unfortunately right now the one thing we’ve needed on the Western Slope is water and rain and we haven’t had a monsoon system in a few years and we’re having one this year,” Goolsby said.