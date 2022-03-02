Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit in the early morning hours today.
At approximately 3 a.m., deputies were conducting proactive patrols in the neighborhoods near Patterson Road and 29 ½ Road when they observed a suspicious car speed off.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to pull over and continued driving with speeds reaching upwards of 70 mph, according to a MCSO news release.
At one point during the chase, the driver drove on the wrong side of the road in a neighborhood and then crashed into an arriving patrol car.
The chase needed when MCSO deputies stopped the car using a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver near Bentwood St and E ½ Road.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Tucker Wesson, was arrested without further incident. He’s facing multiple charges including vehicular eluding, a felony, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief and driving with a revoked license.
Wesson was transported to the hospital as a precaution then taken to the Mesa County Detention Facility. No other injuries were reported.
Two passengers in the car, Madalen Vaughn-Thompson, 18, and Anthony Haddon, 19, were arrested on unrelated warrants and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility.
Another passenger was issued a summons for possession of a schedule I/II substance, and a fifth person in the car was released on scene.
