Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Major Offenders Task Force arrived at the Le Master Motel around 1 p.m. and located several stolen vehicles on the property at 2858 North Avenue..
After attempted to make contact with the suspect at the motel, the suspect refused to communicate with deputies.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:48:35 AM
Sunset: 08:43:11 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
A clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 05:48:47 AM
Sunset: 08:43:24 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49 AM
Sunset: 08:43:36 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 14 mph
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49:16 AM
Sunset: 08:43:45 PM
Humidity: 10%
Wind: SSW @ 20 mph
Clear skies. Low around 55F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49:32 AM
Sunset: 08:43:53 PM
Humidity: 9%
Wind: WSW @ 12 mph
Clear. Low 57F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:49:51 AM
Sunset: 08:43:59 PM
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Clear. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunrise: 05:50:11 AM
Sunset: 08:44:03 PM
Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.