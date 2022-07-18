A man has died after being stabbed at about noon on Mondasy at Hawthorne Park, 400 Gunnison Ave.
Grand Junction police announced later in the evening that Michael Yellowhair, 52, of Grand Junction was arrested and charged with second- degree murder in the incident.
After a 911 call, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the 400 block of Chipeta Avenue.
The caller said that an adult male had been stabbed at Hawthorne Park.
When officers arrived at the residence, they located an adult male who had suffered a stab wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a hospital by medical personnel.
Officers then secured the area, set up a perimeter around the park, and began interviewing witnesses, a Poice Department news release said.
Officers eventually located the adult male suspect, later determined to be Yellowhair, near Hawthorne Park and arrested him without incident.
Initial investigation indicates that the two males were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, the release said.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Mesa County Coroner’s Office once proper notifications have been made.
The Police Department also investigated another incident on Monday after a social media post said there was a report of a threat at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction.
Police also received a call from a reporting party stating they had information that someone had threatened to carry out a shooting, specifically targeting women, at Mesa Mall.
According to a news release related to this incident, Police Department officers, detectives and their intelligence unit, were dispatched to actively investigate the credibility of the threat.
Officers identified a subject related to the potential threat, who was interviewed.
After hours of investigation, there was no credible or corroborating evidence to the statement that was made on social media, and officers confirmed the subject involved never posted any threatening statements on social media, the release said.
“We want our community to know that we take threats like these extremely seriously, and your safety continues to be our top priority,” the release said.
While no credibility was found to the threat made on social media, during the course of the investigation, poice officers were made aware of an ongoing issue at Mesa Mall involving employees and patrons being harassed.
The Police Department asked anyone who has been harassed by an adult male in his mid-20s, approximately 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, to contact the Grand Junction Police Department at 970-242-6707 and ask to speak with an officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.