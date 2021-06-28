The man who was shot and killed by law enforcement at the Advanced Medicine Pavilion building of St. Mary’s Medical Center on Friday has been identified.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination and identified the victim as Reginal Hansen, 75, of League City, Texas.
The cause of death, according to the coroner, is multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide. Toxicology is still pending.
The shooting occurred around 10 a.m., when police received reports that a man with a gun had entered the hospital and was pointing it at employees. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene and an officer shot and killed Hansen.
As is the case with all officer-involved shootings in Mesa Country, the 21st Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team is handling the investigation at this point.