120622 Red Roof Inn Crime Scene 2

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Law enforcement from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Grand Junction Police Department responded to a domestic violence call late Tuesday morning. A suspect was shot during the incident.

The man shot by police Tuesday during a domestic violence call has been arrested.

According to a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office news release, the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation remains ongoing.