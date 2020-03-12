All of the Colorado Mesa athletic teams that qualified for the NCAA Division II national championships are heading home today, most before they had a chance to compete.
The NCAA this afternoon canceled all remaining championships for the winter and spring sports seasons, ending the men's and women's basketball, wrestling, indoor track & field and swimming and diving championships. Colorado Mesa had entrants in all of the events, the only Division II school in the nation that qualified for every winter championship.
The men's basketball team stopped in Denver for lunch and to await word from the NCAA as it was driving to Canyon, Texas for the South Central Regional tournament. After the decision was made, the Mavericks turned around and started to drive back to Grand Junction.
"Looking at Tommy Nuno's face as I was telling the team, it's devastating" coach Mike DeGeorge said. "He'll never get to play again and he didn't get to play it out."
The women's basketball team flew to Lubbock, Texas, Thursday morning and was at the hotel when it was told the tournament was canceled. Coach Taylor Wagner said they're planning to leave Lubbock late tonight. Wagner said the decision was "bigger than basketball."
"The message to our kids was, you ended on a great note, you ended champs and we had a special moment, a special year," he said. "Think about that. it's an unfortunate thing that you can't finish the season and have a chance. It's something we just can't wrap our heads around and I'm not even going to try to do that. You just want everyone to be safe and make the public safe."
Wrestling coach Chuck Pipher said he had an inkling Wednesday night that the national championships could be canceled, despite measures taken to close the arenas to all but essential personnel and limited family members. He, like the rest of the coaches in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, were scrambling to make travel arrangements home.
Perhaps the strangest shutdown was at the Division II swimming and diving championships. One preliminary swimming session had ended and the men's 1-meter diving prelims had just finished when the NCAA decision was made, and the remainder of the meet was canceled.
CMU Co-Athletic Director Bryan Rooks said this afternoon that the RMAC member presidents were having a conference call to determine whether to continue with spring sports, postpone them or cancel the remainder of the season.