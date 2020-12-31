Mesa County appears to be headed back to Level Orange.
Gov. Jared Polis tweeted out this morning that he’s asking the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to move all Colorado counties currently in the Red level on the COVID-19 dial to be shifted to Orange starting Monday.
One of the main guidelines that Polis has focused on during the pandemic is the availability of ICU beds and the drop in ICU patients is one reason he’s making the request to shift back to the orange level.
“In reviewing the data, Colorado has been in a sustained decline for 13 days, and only 73% of ICU beds statewide are in use,” the governor said in the tweet.
Daily positive COVID-19 cases being reported by Mesa County Public Health have been in single digits for nearly two weeks with the the largest number of recent cases at 158 on Dec. 18.
The two-week total of positive cases listed on the MCPH dashboard is 921 as of yesterday.
Hospitalizations have dropped considerably lately with the dashboard listing 30 patients from Mesa County and 47 overall.