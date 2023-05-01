Jail Death Colorado

Tiffany Marsh cries as she speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Denver, over a settlement reached in the death of her son while in police custody nearly a decade earlier in Mesa County, Colo. Mesa County paid $1.6 million and a private health contractor paid $400,000 to settle the case, which stems from a civil rights violation in 2014.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

Mesa County has agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died in the Mesa County Jail in 2014. A private health contractor has agreed to pay an additional $400,000.

Tomas Beauford, a 24-year-old man who attorneys said functioned intellectually at the level of a small child and also had epilepsy, died in his cell in April 2014 after a series of seizures.