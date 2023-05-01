Tiffany Marsh cries as she speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 1, 2023, in downtown Denver, over a settlement reached in the death of her son while in police custody nearly a decade earlier in Mesa County, Colo. Mesa County paid $1.6 million and a private health contractor paid $400,000 to settle the case, which stems from a civil rights violation in 2014.
Mesa County has agreed to pay $1.6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died in the Mesa County Jail in 2014. A private health contractor has agreed to pay an additional $400,000.
Tomas Beauford, a 24-year-old man who attorneys said functioned intellectually at the level of a small child and also had epilepsy, died in his cell in April 2014 after a series of seizures.
A lawsuit brought by Beauford's family claimed Beauford's medical needs were deliberately ignored by jail staff and employees private healthcare contractors Correct Care Solutions, Correctional Healthcare Physicians, and Correctional Healthcare Management, who the lawsuit argued knew about Beaford's medical needs.
The family's attorneys announced the settlement Monday.
According to the lawsuit, Beauford had been brought to the Mesa County Jail from the Grand Junction Regional Center, where he lived, in March 2014 after an incident at the Regional Center.
The lawsuit states the Grand Junction Regional Center stated in Beauford's file he may refuse medication if put in jail.
Jail officials confiscated a bracelet that was necessary for Beauford's medical issues, according to the lawsuit. He also had multiple seizures during the booking process, and also while he was incarcerated.
According to the lawsuit, jail officials did not follow a protocol for giving Beauford his medications outlined by Beauford's mother, which resulted in Beauford refusing to take his medications.
"Without his prescribed medications, Mr. Beauford’s risk of a life threatening seizure was dramatically increased," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also states that jail personnel were aware of Beauford being low-functioning, but made no effort to transfer him to a more appropriate facility.
On the night of his death, deputies checked on Beauford after he did not place his food tray outside his cell, according to the lawsuit. Deputies found Beaufort "shaking and grunting," but did not check on him despite being aware of his condition.
Jail personnel did check on Beauford about an hour later, according to the lawsuit, to find him once more shaking and grunting, and found he was having a seizure. This time, Beauford was checked out by jail nurses.
Beauford was not administered his medication that night, according to the lawsuit.
Approximately 30 minutes later, during a security check, a deputy noticed Beauford having a seizure in his cell, but was told by another deputy Beauford would probably be fine, according to the lawsuit.
During subsequent security checks, jail personnel did not enter Beauford's cell, according to the lawsuit. At about 12:15 a.m., he was found to be not breathing.
The autopsy determined Beauford had died from a seizure, according to the lawsuit.
"Unfortunately Tomas Beauford died and the taxpayers of Grand Junction are on the hook for $1.6 million and the private healthcare provider is on the hook for $400,000 because no one bothered to treat Tomas like a human being," attorney David Lane said.
The lawsuit also claims the contractors involved have a track record of failing to provide adequate medical care in jails.
"I think they need to take a good long look at hiring these private healthcare providers because they are in it for profit," Lane said.
The companies involved are no longer contracted with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, according to the Sheriff's Office. The Mesa County Jail's current healthcare provider is NaphCare.
The county did not admit liability as part of the settlement, but conditions of the settlement include a letter from Sheriff Todd Rowell (who was not sheriff at the time of the incident) expressing the office's condolences and outlining changes the office has made since Beauford's death, a plaque commemorating Beauford's life in the employee entryway of the Mesa County Jail, and the Sheriff's Office providing annual training on inmate refusal of medications.
As part of the agreement the lawsuit will be dismissed.
"The Mesa County Sheriff's Office regrets the loss of Tomas Beauford's life. This Office has settled the lawsuit brought by the Beauford family. It is not our practice to comment on litigation, and we have no further comment regarding the settlement," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.