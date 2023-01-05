Kimberly Miller has resigned as Colorado Mesa's athletic director, effective immediately.
Colorado Mesa President John Marshall met with CMU coaches and staff earlier today to tell them of Miller's immediate departure.
“I thank Dr. Miller for an extraordinary expenditure of effort and enthusiasm during her tenure as athletic director at CMU. Her lifelong love for athletics and education was on full display during her time on campus. As of today, Dr. Miller has tendered her resignation and I have accepted it. I wish her the very best as she pursues other opportunities,” Marshall said in a statement.
“I will work with the athletic department and leadership team to ensure we have the right direction in place as we establish next steps for the department. I thank Dr. Miller, CMU coaches and staff, and the community for ongoing support as we strive to create a future that will sustain the legacy of Maverick athletics.”
Miller was hired in July and took over Aug. 1, replacing Bryan Rooks, who is the senior director of athletic giving, spearheading the campaign to fully fund athletic scholarships by 2025.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.