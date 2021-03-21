COLORADO SPINGS – History will have to wait at least another year for the Montrose High School boys basketball team.
The Indians, trying to win their inaugural state boys basketball championship in school history, unraveled in the second half against Mead, losing 68-44 in the Class 4A state championship game Sunday evening at the Broadmoor World Arena.
“We had a hard time keeping their guards out of the paint, especially No. 2 (Elijah Knudsen), he’s a great player,” Montrose coach Ryan Voehringer said. “They had a great game plan and we cut it to four (at half 27-23) and we couldn’t contain them, and we didn’t shoot the ball well from the field. Credit to Mead, their pressure caused most of that, they are a great team.”
Montrose saw its perfect season come crashing to end as the Indians finished with an 18-1 mark. The Indians were 16-for-45 (35.6 percent) from the field.
The Indians were playing in only their second boys basketball title game. Montrose made its first appearance in the finals in 1951 losing to Brighton 43-41 in Class A title game. This was the Indians first appearance in the Final Four since 1992.
“I’m so proud these guys,” Voehringer said. “We won 18 games in a row and then lost to a great Mead team. It’s a great foundation builder for our program looking forward.”
Mead now has two state boys basketball crowns and its first since 1957 when it won the Class B championship with a 55-52 victory over Wiggins. Mead (15-3) capped its season with a nine-game winning streak.
Knudsen poured in a game-high 30 points on the strength of four 3-pointers and Marcus Santiago added 18 points, 16 in the second half, including four treys.
“It felt great to have a big game, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” said the 5-foot-11 Knudsen, a junior, who was averaging 18.6 ppg.
Trailing 17-2 in the first quarter, Montrose ended the half on a furious 16-6 rally to get within 27-23 at intermission.
“We made a run and Montrose is a really good team, very-well coached and they made a run,” Mead coach Darin Reese said. “We settled down late in that second quarter and got a couple of buckets going into half. That set the tone in the second half.”
After the half, things unraveled for Montrose in the third quarter as Knudsen poured in five quick points to push the Mavericks up 35-25 at 5:02 mark.
Montrose countered and got within 37-30 on a transition lay-up by Luke Hutto at the 3:37 mark. Santiago’s trey and Knudsen’s steal and lay-up gave the Mavericks a 42-30 edge with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter.
Another 3-pointer by Knudsen pushed the lead to 45-33 with 1:22 left in the third. Montrose’s Cody Proctor made one of two free throws at 33.2 seconds to cut the deficit to 45-35.
“Elijah shot it well and Marcus shot it extremely well in the second half,” Reese said.
Facing that 45-35 margin, the Indians couldn’t get any closer than 10 points the rest of the game because they had no answer Knudsen or Santiago.
Santiago’s 3-pointer gave Mead a 50-35 advantage at 6:42. Knudsen upped his point total for the game to 30 on a follow shot and then Santiago answered with another trey to give the Mavericks a 55-35 lead with 5:57 remaining.
“We have a balanced team and a tough group of kids,” Reese said.
The Indians trailed 17-2 with 1:30 left in the first quarter. Knudsen had 15 points in the opening quarter on strength of three 3-pointers.
By quarter’s end, the Mavericks held a 21-6 advantage.
Montrose mounted a furious comeback and went on a 14-2 run to get within 23-20 with 2:07 left until halftime. The Indians Ashden Oberg had eight points in the spurt.
Mead regrouped and when Knudsen made a basket, the Mavericks were up 27-22 with 57.9 seconds left until intermission.
Oberg made one of two throws at 25.9 seconds to make the score 27-23, which is where the score remained at the break.
Oberg and Hutto had 17 and 13 points, respectively in the loss.