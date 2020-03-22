Mesa County Public Health has been notified of two additional positive cases of COVID-19 from the state public health laboratory.
The two new positive cases brings the total number of cases in Mesa County to four.
The latest positive results were identified as two males, one over the age of 40 and the other over the age of 60.
These new cases are not related to one another and they are they related to the previous two cases in Mesa County.
The two latest individuals that tested positive are isolated at home and were advised to do so upon sample collection for COVID-19 testing. Mesa County Public Health is in contact with these individuals, and will identify people who may have had close contact with them.
On Sunday, another 116 people tested positive for COVID-19 increasing the total number in Colorado 591.
The latest death was a woman in her 70s in Weld County, which brings the state’s death toll to seven.
At a Sunday press conference, Gov. Jared Polis ordered all of Colorado’s non-critical employers to reduce their in-person workforce by 50%.
“This will help workplaces increase physical distancing so that workers that are critical are at least six feet apart if possible,” Polis said.
Businesses such as health care, critical retail, public safety and a few more will be exempt from reducing their workforce.
The executive order directs all employers to implement tele-work options to the greatest extent possible to have employees work from home. Employers are also encouraged to stagger work schedules to reduce the proximity of employees during work hours and to try and keep employees on payroll.
The governor’s order does not apply to employers that can prove that employees do not work closer than six feet from one another during any part of their work hours.
State employees will meet the requirement, a news release said.
The order takes effect on Tuesday and is set to last through Friday, April 10.
Polis said it was vital to try and slow the spread of the virus in order to give hospitals more time to prepare for the likely increase in COVID-19 patients. He said, Colorado will need an estimated 7,000 more ventilators to handle the patient caseload.
Polis also urged citizens to stay home more, and to not go to the grocery store as often.
In addressing the possible shelter-in-place order like other governors have, Polis said: “We want to articulate this in a way that we get the broadest participation and buy-in.”
In handling the response to COVID-19, Polis, in a news release, used two examples of how the novel coronavirus has been handled by two foreign countries.
“As long as I am in a position to lead Colorado’s response, I will continue to take bold steps and do everything in my power to protect our medical workers, limit the severity and duration of this crisis, and save the lives of Coloradans,” Polis said. “In the short term, Coloradans must heed this order and take this gravely and seriously. But my team is moving as fast as they can to build a new Colorado paradigm to ensure that we can look more like South Korea’s successful containment strategy, and less like the public health disaster that is crippling Italy right now. The virus is here in our communities and we need to respond. And in a vacuum of federal leadership, others need to step up and here in Colorado we are doing and will do just that.”