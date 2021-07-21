The Colorado Department of Transportation is issuing a warning to motorists about possible adverse weather and possible flooding and mudslides on Colorado’s highways.
“As an ongoing monsoon weather pattern increases flooding and mudslide risks throughout Colorado, travelers need to plan ahead and double-check weather warnings and COtrip.org before hitting the road,” a CDOT news release said.
Mudslides and flooding have closed multiple roads in the last 24 hours and are likely to do so again, the release said.
CDOT crews are coordinating statewide to respond to slides, clean up debris and manage traffic impacts along affected roadways. We appreciate motorists’ patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to clear roadways while also monitoring for more rain and mudslides.
“Between the unrelenting weather forecast and the impacts we are seeing throughout Colorado, CDOT is asking travelers to take extra precautions, plan for additional time and double-check conditions before traveling,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “Our crews will continue to monitor conditions closely and take what steps we can to keep people safe and return to normal as the weather allows. Once weather passes and crews can evaluate the impacts to the roadway, we are removing rocks and debris and making sure the road surface is safe before reopening.”
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closedsince several mudslides hit the area and closed he highway around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews were cleaning five mudslides. Three slides were on eastbound I-70, at Mile Points 127.5 to 128.5, that consist of mostly water and soupy mud. A fourth slide on westbound lanes is located from MP 130.5 to Exit 129 (Bair Ranch) and has more solid material, including small rocks. A fifth slide took place on the Bair Ranch exit off-ramp. It also contains more solid material with small rocks.
Colorado Highway 133 near McClure Pass and south of Carbondale is open with one alternating lane of traffic. Crews have cleared one lane through an 8 foot mudslide from Tuesday night; two smaller slides also reached the road. Clean up may last longer than usual due to continuing slides in the area. Motorists should plan for delays.