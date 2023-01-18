Colorado's hospitals continue to rake in money, according to several new reports released today by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing.
Overall, the state's hospitals saw patient revenues growing faster than operating expenses "leading to growing profits and margins," one of the reports say.
"This hospital growth has occurred with the recent growth in charity care and the growing number of patients covered by public health insurance," the department's hospital expenditure report reads. "Specifically, Medicaid and Medicare payer mix grew by 1.5% points from 2020 to 2021, whereas commercial payer mix decreased by 0.9% points."
The report shows that patient revenue grew from $12.1 billion in 2014 to nearly $20 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly 64%.
Meanwhile, total operating expenses went from $11.7 billion in 2014 to $19.1 billion in 2021, an increase of 63.3%.
"These increases to patient revenues from 2014 to 2021 occurred even with the limitation on elective services and general underutilization of hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the report reads. "Between 2020 and 2021, hospital patient revenues saw historic growth while operating expenses few less than they have in any year since 2015."
More details on the reports can be found in tomorrow's Daily Sentinel.
