A hiker passing over one of the arches along the The Rattlesnake Arches Trail .The trail is located within the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area which is part of the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness. Rattlesnake Canyon is home to the second largest concentration of natural arches in the nation. The first being Arches National Park in Utah.
Each year, The New York Times publishes its “52 Places to Go” list, highlighting cities and regions from around the world that travelers should consider visiting that year.
The New York Times published its 2023 list Thursday, and there was one Colorado city on the list: Grand Junction, which placed 45th, snug between Madrid, Spain, and La Guajira, Colombia.
“We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of international destinations showcasing Grand Junction as one of the best places to travel in the world in 2023,” said Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty in a statement. “The Grand Junction inclusion in this list positions us as an under-the-radar outdoor adventure hub and a vibrant city that is thriving; and I am sure this will inspire travelers from around the world to explore this very special place.”
Each year, the “52 Places to Go” list focuses on a different theme. This year's list highlighted destinations that offer unique food offerings, culture, adventure or natural beauty.
New York Times writer Elaine Glusac wrote a few paragraphs to explain Grand Junction's inclusion on the prestigious list:
“On Colorado’s Western Slope, arid Grand Junction offers attractions similar to those of Moab, Utah, the gateway to Arches National Park, without the throngs.”
“The area around the Colorado alternative has the second-largest concentration of natural arches in the country in Rattlesnake Canyon, where some 35 sandstone spans are part of the roughly 123,700-acre McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, reachable via off-road vehicle or a strenuous 14-mile round-trip trek. More convenient hiking trails in the Colorado National Monument — where geologic uplift and erosion formed monoliths of the same Entrada sandstone found at Arches — lie within about 10 minutes of town.”
“The 2021 opening of the Palisade Plunge adds a 32-mile descent — from the world’s largest flat-topped mountain, 10,000-foot Grand Mesa, down to the Colorado River — to the area’s biking challenges. All trails lead back to downtown Grand Junction, filled with shops, craft breweries, locavore restaurants and wine-tasting rooms from area vineyards.”
The entire list can be viewed on The New York Times website.
