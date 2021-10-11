breaking One confirmed dead in plane crash near Collbran SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Search crews and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office located the plane crash site and have confirmed that the sole occupant onboard the plane is deceased.The Mesa County Coroner's Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death as well as releasing the identity of the person once the next of kin is notified.After spotting the crash site, Lumen's helicopter shuttled crews to the remote crash site near Jerry Creek Reservoir on the way toward Collbran. MCSO, Plateau Valley Fire District, Colorado State Patrol, Mesa County Search and Rescue as well as aircraft from Civil Air Patrol, Careflight, and Lumen all assisted with this incident.The flight originated in Delta County from Blake Field this morning en route to Rock Springs, Wyoming.Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Aircraft Traffic Control Plane Crash Aviation Aeronautics Fire Department Site Plateau Valley Helicopter Work News Release Route Highway Military Mesa County Crash Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you TODAY'S EDITION Day Precip Temp Mon 46% 44° 69° Mon Monday 69°/44° Chance of late night showers. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 07:20:23 AM Sunset: 06:40:35 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: ESE @ 13mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tue 52% 37° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/37° Morning showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 52% Sunrise: 07:21:23 AM Sunset: 06:39:05 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: SSW @ 15mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 5% 39° 53° Wed Wednesday 53°/39° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:22:24 AM Sunset: 06:37:36 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: WSW @ 8mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thu 43% 31° 46° Thu Thursday 46°/31° Showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 43% Sunrise: 07:23:24 AM Sunset: 06:36:08 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NW @ 10mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 6% 29° 50° Fri Friday 50°/29° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:24:25 AM Sunset: 06:34:41 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: NE @ 6mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 2% 34° 57° Sat Saturday 57°/34° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:25:26 AM Sunset: 06:33:14 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NE @ 8mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 38° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/38° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:28 AM Sunset: 06:31:49 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 8mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Online Poll After the debacle in Pittsburg, it’s time to reach into our our orange and blue bag of magic tricks to cure our beloved Broncos’ ills. Which one would you choose to conjure up a winning season? You voted: Big Ben Balm. The same miracle elixir that somehow keeps the teetering Steelers’ QB upright and functional would certainly restore the walking wounded of Denver. Ala-Kazaam! Vanishing Vic Trick. Any head coach who would allow himself to be fooled into having Vonn Miller drop back into zone coverage on the other team’s best receiver needs to disappear. Hocus-Pocus, Poof! Wake-up Wand. An instrument to enliven sleepy Broncos before the second half might win us a few more games. Abracadabra Invigorato! Shurmur shimmer. Injuries notwithstanding, the offensive coordinator needs a dose of imaginative sparkle in his play-calling. Timus Patrickus! Vote View Results Back Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Currently Open Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health Misperceptions about human trafficking