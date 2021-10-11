Search crews and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office located the plane crash site and have confirmed that the sole occupant onboard the plane is deceased.

The Mesa County Coroner's Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death as well as releasing the identity of the person once the next of kin is notified.

After spotting the crash site, Lumen's helicopter shuttled crews to the remote crash site near Jerry Creek Reservoir on the way toward Collbran.

MCSO, Plateau Valley Fire District, Colorado State Patrol, Mesa County Search and Rescue as well as aircraft from Civil Air Patrol, Careflight, and Lumen all assisted with this incident.

The flight originated in Delta County from Blake Field this morning en route to Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication and radar contact with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak.