The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead.
The shooting that occurred in the 900 block of White Avenue last night.
At approximately 10:35 p.m. a call came into the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center from a reporting party that stated there had been shots fired at the address. Multiple gunshots were reported from within the apartment complex and two people were seen leaving the address in an unknown vehicle.
Grand Junction Police Department and deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded and established a perimeter around the building. Law enforcement personnel began clearing the residence and located three people inside. They were unable to locate a suspect or any gunshot victims on scene, or in the surrounding area.
At approximately 10:46 p.m. a call came into the Grand Junction Regional Communication Center from a reporting party at St. Mary’s Hospital about a male gunshot victim that had been dropped off outside the hospital entrance. A few minutes later, a second victim with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital, which prompted the hospital to be put on lockdown.
One of the victims was later pronounced deceased. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased once proper notifications have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation and the scene is still being processed. Officers and deputies are actively interviewing witnesses and pursuing any leads. If anyone has information about the events that unfolded, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707.