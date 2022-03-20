A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck in Delta County on Sunday, according to a news release from the Delta Police Department.
At approximately 9:05 a.m., a dispatch call was made for the Delta Police Department to respond to an accident scene at the area of U.S. Highway 50 near 1600 Road.
Once law enforcement arrived it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased on scene. No other injuries were reported from the other parties involved.
The identification of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing by the Delta Police Department.
Northbound traffic on Highway 50 was briefly stopped and re-routed around the accident during the investigation. The highway was reopened at approximately 11:23 a.m.
Other responding agencies included the Delta Fire Department, Delta County Ambulance District, Delta County Coroner’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
