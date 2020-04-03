For another month, at least, William Perry Pendley will continue to temporarily run the Bureau of Land Management as it gets its new headquarters up and running in Grand Junction.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt today issued an order that continues to temporarily delegate the duties and responsibilities of BLM director to Pendley.
This continues an assignment that Pendley, deputy director of policy and programs for the BLM, has been carrying out since last summer. However, Pendley’s last two appointments notably each were for multiple months, rather than just one.
Pendley, an attorney, has been a controversial choice to run the BLM, given some of the views he espoused about public lands management previously during his decades working as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation.
The latest extension of his assignment running the BLM is scheduled to expire May 5.
The BLM has never had a permanent director during the Trump administration, as President Trump has never nominated anyone for the position.
The Trump administration last year decided to move hundreds of BLM jobs based in Washington, D.C., to locations out West, including at a new headquarters in Grand Junction. That office opened in January and the BLM has been working to get it fully staffed with an estimated 40 people.
