William Perry Pendley will serve for at least another month as acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, despite activist groups warning Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to expect a lawsuit should he extend Pendley’s assignment running the agency.
Bernhardt today issued a written order giving Pendley decision-making authority over the BLM through June 5. It was set to expire today.
Pendley is deputy director of policy and programs at the BLM but has been running it since Bernhardt first put him in charge last summer. Bernhardt has extended that assignment several times since. That has resulted in Pendley overseeing the agency’s relocation of its national headquarters to Grand Junction, as well as the moving of many other BLM jobs based in Washington, D.C., to several states.
Last week Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Western Watershed Projects notified Bernhardt that they plan to file a lawsuit if he further extends Pendley’s status as acting director of the BLM, as well as David Vela’s status as acting director of the National Park Service. They say Bernhardt’s action violates the Federal Vacancies Reform Act.
Bernhardt’s month-long order today also applies to Vela, and three other Interior agency and assistant secretary positions.
The two activist groups say the president can appoint acting directors temporarily and according to strict conditions under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act, but President Trump never has done so, and neither Pendley nor Vela are otherwise qualified under the act to be acting directors under that law’s provisions.
Trump never has nominated anyone to serve as director of the BLM. Such a nominee would be subject to a Senate confirmation process.
Pendley, an attorney, served for decades as president of the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation, and his critics say he long has espoused anti-conservation positions, making him the wrong person to be running the BLM.
Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin said in a statement, “We remain focused on ensuring the health and safety of the public and our employees during this pandemic, and having these leaders in place to execute Interior’s mission and provide critical services to the American people is paramount.”