Indicted Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty Wednesday, and District Judge Matthew Barrett set a March timetable for her trial on 10 criminal felony and misdemeanor charges of tampering with election equipment, identity theft and misconduct in office.

Saying very little during her arraignment, the embattled clerk acknowledged that she was prepared to go forward with a seven-day jury trial March 6-14. Attorneys also agreed to extend by 30 days any concerns over speedy trial issues, which require a case to be adjudicated within six months after a plea is entered.