Prosecutors tried to paint a picture Wednesday of what former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allegedly did after she attended a hearing for her former deputy clerk in February last year that resulted in her arrest and obstruction charges filed against her.

At the time, that deputy, Belinda Knisley, was in a hearing over felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges for allegedly defying an order from Mesa County officials not to enter the clerk's office while she and Peters were under investigation for allegedly tampering with election equipment, which eventually led to numerous criminal charges against the pair.