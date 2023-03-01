Investigator for the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Struwe, testifies on Wednesday during the misdemeanor obstruction trial for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Struwe testified about the incident involving Peters that occurred downtown on Feb. 8, 2022.
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters listens to testimony during her obstruction trial on Wednesday. She was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in downtown Grand Junction on Feb. 8, 2022.
Investigator for the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Struwe, testifies on Wednesday during the misdemeanor obstruction trial for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Struwe testified about the incident involving Peters that occurred downtown on Feb. 8, 2022.
Investigator for the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Struwe, testifies on Wednesday during the misdemeanor obstruction trial for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Struwe testified about the incident involving Peters that occurred downtown on Feb. 8, 2022.
Scott Crabtree
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters listens to testimony during her obstruction trial on Wednesday. She was arrested and charged following an incident that occurred in downtown Grand Junction on Feb. 8, 2022.
Scott Crabtree
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein questions investigator, Michael Struwe, during former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ obstruction trial on Wednesday before County Judge Bruce Raaum.
Scott Crabtree
Investigator for the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, Michael Struwe, testifies on Wednesday during the misdemeanor obstruction trial for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Struwe testified about the incident involving Peters that occurred downtown on Feb. 8, 2022.
Scott Crabtree
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters listens to testimony during her obstruction trial on Wednesday.
Scott Crabtree
Denver lawyer Harvey Steinberg, attorney for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, questions a witness during the first day of Peters’ obstruction trial on Wednesday.
Scott Crabtree
Denver lawyer Harvey Steinberg, attorney for former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, questions a witness during the first day of Peters’ obstruction trial on Wednesday.
Scott Crabtree
Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters listens to testimony on the first day of her obstruction trial on Wednesday.
Prosecutors tried to paint a picture Wednesday of what former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allegedly did after she attended a hearing for her former deputy clerk in February last year that resulted in her arrest and obstruction charges filed against her.
At the time, that deputy, Belinda Knisley, was in a hearing over felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges for allegedly defying an order from Mesa County officials not to enter the clerk's office while she and Peters were under investigation for allegedly tampering with election equipment, which eventually led to numerous criminal charges against the pair.
During that hearing, some people in the courtroom had noticed that Peters appeared to be video recording the hearing in defiance of standing court orders not to do so, according to Peters' arrest affidavit.
When asked about it at the time by the judge overseeing that Knisley case, Matthew Barrett, Peters denied recording it, prompting District Attorney Dan Rubinstein to have one of his investigators look into the matter, according to the affidavit and transcripts of that hearing.
In so doing, that investigator, Michael Struwe, obtained a search warrant the following day to seize the iPad that Peters' had allegedly used to record the hearing. But when Struwe tried to execute that warrant when Peters was meeting with supporters at a downtown Grand Junction bagel shop on Feb. 8, 2022, she allegedly resisted, prompting him and other DA investigators to call the Grand Junction Police Department.
"We were hoping this would go well," Struwe told the court about his decision to execute the search warrant at Main Street Bagels at that time, saying he wanted it to occur in a public place so as to avoid any incident.
"It's fair to say that the interaction did not go well," Rubinstein said to Struwe, the first witness to testify in the case.
When police officers arrived, they attempted to pull Peters away from the area where Peters was standing and the supporters were seated. She resisted again, prompting her to be briefly handcuffed and arrested.
All of that was caught on a private recording and by police body camera footage, some of which was shown during the first day of trial.
In that video, Peters can clearly be heard saying that the iPad in question was not hers, but belonged to someone named Tammy Bailey.
But testimony revealed, including from Peters' own attorney, Denver lawyer Harvey Steinberg, that Bailey was an alias that Peters had created, ostensibly for security reasons, he said.
Though not yet shown in the courtroom, a body camera video of Peters and Struwe immediately after her arrest shows Struwe asking for the password to access the iPad, but Peters said she did not know it because the iPad was not hers.
That incident led to Peters being charged with two misdemeanor counts for obstructing government operations and a peace officer. Together, they come with a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail and $1,750 in fines.
The trial was originally expected to end on Thursday, but now may go into Friday because it took hours longer than expected to seat the jury, which consists of four women and two men.
The charges are not related to seven felony and three misdemeanor charges that Peters also faces for identity theft, tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office. The trial for those charges are set for August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.