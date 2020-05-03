A Sunday plane crash at Delta’s Blake Field airport has claimed the life of the pilot.
Reports that a small plane crashed at the small airport outside Delta came in around 11 a.m.
Delta Police Department, Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, the Delta Fire Department, Delta County Ambulance District and CareFlight of the Rockies all responded to the scene.
First responders located the wreckage of the single occupant plane, which was possible homemade, according to a news release, at the east end of the runway.
Emergency crews confirmed that the sole occupant of the plane was deceased and the Delta County Coroner’s Office was notified and is notifying next of kin.
No additional details are available at this time about the pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration were notified and and Investigators with the FAA/NTSB will be responding.