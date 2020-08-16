The Pine Gulch Fire is now 81,107 acres with active fire burning during the day and into Saturday night. The blaze is still listed within 7% containment.
Winds shifted and aligned with drainages on Saturday, which contributing to active fire behavior on the southwest side in Division D. See map for area descriptions.
Firefighters were busy last into last night in the southwestern portion of the fire approximately 15 miles north of Loma. There was significant fire activity there yesterday and additional resources will be sent to that area today. Air resources are expected to be used again today.
Fire also burned into Garfield Mesa and crossing the V 8/10 Rd.
Additional resources are arriving today and crews will utilize road systems and handline to reduce fire spread to the south. While higher elevation winds will come from the northeast and northwest, lower level winds may also come from the south and southwest in Division D.
When these winds come together, they have the potential to create significant fire behavior in Division D.
Today in Division E on the northwest side, crews will utilize control line and burning operations when possible to help keep fire south of the 204 Rd. and limit spread to the west and north. In Division K on the north, there is still heat at the fire’s edge. Firefighters will be securing this edge and will keep mopping up and securing structures along the 204 Rd. where the fire has already passed through.
Firefighters are successfully utilizing Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Division K to conduct strategic aerial ignitions in the evening and night; conditions are most appropriate during this time. Use of this equipment also helps minimize firefighter exposure and risk. On the east side in Division Z, there has been some containment (black line) added, and containment here is expected to increase in the coming days. The fire on the east and southeast (Divisions Z and A) has been hung up in rocks and natural features with no recent growth. Structures have been successfully secured and protected in this area. Crews will keep securing the fire’s edge and mop up completed containment lines in Divisions Z and A.
Weather conditions continue to contribute to active fire behavior today with another hot and dry day. Temperatures are expected to be 93 or higher and humidity between 6-9%. Winds are forecast from the northeast at 5-8 mph with gusts to 12 mph, shifting to come from the north then northwest in the afternoon at 8-12 mph with gusts to 18. The atmosphere remains unstable, and the combination of low humidity, susceptible fuels and winds could contribute to active fire behavior and spread, according to the incident command team.
GRIZZLY CREEK
The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon is now at 25,690 acres with 625 fire personnel battling the blaze.
According to the incident command report, the estimated date for containment is Sept. 1.
Higher temperatures on Saturday created a more active fire and by mid-afternoon the fire on the north flank made a run from Grizzly Creek to Coffee Pot Road. Firefighters were able to catch it as the fuel types transitioned from timber to sage. Spot fires from the previous night grew together and moved toward Bair Ranch. Dozer line around Bair Ranch and structure protection measures were successful in holding back the fire resulting in no loss of structures.
Heavy smoke in late afternoon was due to the fire pushing between the Deadman canyon and Devil’s Hole Canyon. The fire has moved to the Glenwood Canyon rim but is holding, according to the report. Activity in the No Name area was quiet as the containment lines held and crews worked to bring in water with hose lays and aerial water drops.
Firefighters will continue implementing structure protection measures around the gondola at Glenwood Canyon Caverns Adventure Park and will move north to Transfer Trail with heavy equipment building indirect line. Crews will work at Coffee Pot Road by constructing and reinforcing control lines. Crews will engage the fire where it’s safe, but direct attack of the fire has been difficult due to the rugged and steep terrain.
Heavy air tankers will be shared with the Pine Gulch Fire today.
Interstate 70 continues to be closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, with no estimated time for reopening.
Other road closures include Cottonwood Pass between Garfield and Eagle counties, Forest Service Road 400, Eagle-Thomasville Road, Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads and areas of the Flat Tops accessed by those roads are also closed, as well as many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.
Highway 82 between Aspen and US Highway 24 is now open but delays should be expected.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for points east of the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires. Continued widespread smoke from the Pine Gulch fire will impact many parts of Colorado Sunday morning into Sunday night. Periods of smoke rated as ‘moderate’ to levels ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ levels will be in areas northeast of the fire including Garfield County, Moffat County, Mesa County, and Rio Blanco County. Brief periods of heavy smoke will also be possible.