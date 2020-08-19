The Pine Gulch Fire had a massive jump overnight and is now the second largest wildfire in Colorado history.
Fire officials mapped the fire at more than 125,000 acres with high fire activity on the west and southwest ends of the fire. The original estimate of 127,000 was modified.
On their Facebook video briefing this morning, they said 30-40 mph winds pushed the fire between 25-30,000 acres to the south and southwest.
Pat Seekins from the type 1 team said the winds caused some major problems.
“Things are looking really good on the southeast corner of the fire. We did get some fire activity last night at approximately 10:30 p.m. We had a weather change, we had some strong north winds. It pushed the fire to the south and southwest.”
The winds fans the fire and it was reported that the fire grew more than 38,000 acres in about four hours during the night.
The large increase and high winds also brought a large amount of blowing ash into the Grand Junction area.
The fire is still listed at 7% containment.