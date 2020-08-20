The Pine Gulch Fire is now 14% contained and the acres burned has been modified 121,781 after the latest mapping from the incident command team.
The reduction in acreage is due to a better assessment following last night's infrared mapping flight. Red flag conditions are expected this afternoon, with potential for lightning and outflow winds up to 45 mph. Firefighters hope to continue progress in the southern part of the fire. Douglas Pass (Highway 139) remains closed as crews are staging equipment and assessing opportunities for containment east of the highway.
Fire officials addressed possible structure losses on the Pine Gulch Fire Facebook post, saying "there was one abandoned structure destroyed early in the fire. We suspect one or more non-primary structures may have been burned in the overnight burn on 8/18, but fire activity has not allowed officials to complete an assessment yet."
Pine Gulch remains the second largest wildfire in Colorado history behind the 2002 Hayman Fire that burned 138,114 acres.