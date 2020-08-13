The Pine Gulch Fire continues to chew up acreage at an alarming pace.
Due to hot temperatures, parched landscape and windy conditions, the blaze increased in size overnight to 68,323 acres, up from 51,000 on Wednesday.
The Rocky Mountain Incident Command Team still list the containment at 7%.
There are still 658 fire personnel on the scene fighting the fire with a number of aerial crews participating in the effort.
The fire is now on the verge of being the fifth largest wildfire in Colorado history for acreage. The Missionary Ridge Fire in Durango in 2002 burned 71,739 acres.
Fire danger across the region is rated as very high. Both Mesa County and Garfield County have issued Stage 2 Fire Restrictions starting tomorrow. BLM lands within the Grand Junction Field Office are also under Stage 2 Restrictions.
“We’ve monitored our severe and extreme drought conditions all summer. We have reached the point where additional fire restrictions are warranted in the interest of safety,” said Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis. “When our community works together to exercise caution during high fire danger conditions, we can significantly reduce human-caused fires.”
Fire restrictions are implemented based on specific criteria to include the moisture content of vegetation, weather forecasts, human risk factors and firefighting resource availability. Hot, dry, windy conditions combined with dry fuels have created dangerous fire conditions with no weather relief in sight. The National Weather Service is forecasting continued above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
“Right now, extreme fire behavior has become the norm driven by critically dry fuel conditions," said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Fire Behavior Analyst Timothy Foley. "Any new starts have the potential to exhibit extreme fire behavior as well. That’s why it’s paramount to work together to prevent any more fires.”