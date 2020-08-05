The Pine Gulch Fire continued to burn through areas of thick, heavy and extremely dry vegetation on Tuesday.
The fire is burning toward the north and northeast and is now at more than 9,000 acres.
According to a news release from the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black, which recently arrived, the fire made several strong fuel-driven uphill runs onto Horse Mountain. In addition to burning in sage and pinyon-juniper, the fire is also burning in mixed conifer as it moves into higher elevations.
There are now 232 firefighting personnel on the scene.
Today, crews on the south side of the fire will work to keep the fire from moving south of the 910 Road. Firefighters on the north side of the fire will be working on structure protection and removing fuels along the 200 Road. On the southeast side of the fire, will be removing fuels along the X 1/2 Road.
The fire was active on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, and fire activity is expected to increase as temperatures rise through the day and winds increase.
Like it has over the past several days, the Pine Gulch Fire has the potential to generate large amounts of smoke that can affect nearby communities and those downwind. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for northern Mesa County and southwestern Garfield County. More information on that advisory can be found at https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colo_advisory.aspx.
There is a closure in place on Mesa County Road X 1/2 after High Lonesome Ranch (275 County Road 222) to prevent nonessential traffic from entering the fire area. The presence of non-fire traffic within the area is a distraction and a hazard to firefighters and members of the public.