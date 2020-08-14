The number of fire personnel battling the massive Pine Gulch Fire keeps climbing, and so does the acreage.
The fire that started on the afternoon of July 31 is now in 15th day and the acreage increased to 73,381 overnight. There are now 794 personnel on the scene.
The acreage now puts this fire at No. 5 on the list of largest wildfires in Colorado history, passing the 2002 Missionary Ridge Fire in Durango.
The fourth-largest wildfire, the High Park Fire in 2012, consumed 87,000 acres west of Fort Collins.
The Pine gulch Fire is still at 7% contained.
The Incident Management Team said there is still the likelihood of high rate of spreading today due to dry landscape and windy conditions.
The weather forecast for today calls for another day of low humidity at 8 to 10%, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90. There had been southwesterly winds for more than a week, but that looks to possibly shift, with winds coming out of the west-northwest, with speeds of 5 to 8 mph with a few gusts up to 12 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.
The Grizzly Creek Fire had a huge increase in average overtime and now has burned 14,663 acres and has 352 fire personnel on the scene.
The fire more than doubled in size overnight from 6,200 acres.
OFficials are expecting more extreme fire conditions and high spread possibility today with Red Flag Warning in place due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.
According to a Facebook post this morning, the fire is most active in the northern area and the terrain and fuels in the northeast portion of the fire make it difficult fore firefighters to access. The fire pushed east and went into Bair Ranch where evacuations were made.
Firefighters in Glenwood Canyon continue to do structure protection in several locations around the fire including the Shoshone Power Plant, Lookout Mountain, and the No Name subdivision. The fire is also fairly active on the east side, near Deadman’s Gulch, where crews are working to keep fire from spotting across I-70 in additional locations. Heavy equipment is working in more accessible areas. Helicopters and air tankers are supporting the efforts of engines and ground crews.