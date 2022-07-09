Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, July 8, Grand Junction Police responded to a home in the 1900 Block of N. 6th Street on a report of a domestic violence situation.
Witnesses at the sene said that Justin Leech, 33, was involved in an argument and fight with his wife, Ryah Leech, 29.
During the fight, it was reported that Justin allegedly dragged Ryah from the residence, forced her into a black Chrysler 300, and left the area. Officers notified partner law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the vehicle and began investigating, a news release said.
Shortly after midnight, officers located the vehicle in the area of 15th Street and Patterson Road. Officers attempted attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, ultimately losing control of the car and crashing into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue.
According to witnesses, a male and female were seen fleeing from the vehicle on foot. A perimeter was set up and officers searched the area.
Niether Justin Leech or and Ryah Leeech were located and their whereabouts are unknown.
Justin is suspected of kidnapping and other domestic violence related offenses. :aw enforcement also wants to confirm Ryah Leech's welfare.
Anyone with information that could help law enforcement contact either of these individuals, are asked to call 970-242-6707 reference case number 22-31604. People can also submit a tip via Crime Stoppers of Mesa County if you prefer to remain anonymous.
