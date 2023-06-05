GJPD shooting 2

Grand Junction Police and investigators continued to investigate to the report of guns fired into a house Monday morning in the 1300 block of N 20th Street.

 Scott Crabtree

An early morning shooting is being investigated by officers with the Grand Junction Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of N 20th Street for at approximately 4 a.m. today after reports of gunshots were reported.

