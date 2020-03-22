In the latest move to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Jared Polis ordered all “non-critical workplaces” in the state to reduce their in-person workforce by 50%.
The move was announced during the governor’s Sunday press conference. He also said that workforce cuts could be more later this coming week
Employers will be asked to implement telework opportunities whenever possible. Refering to the social distancing requirement of six feet, work environemnts must ensure they can meet that requirement with employees.
Businesses such as health care, critical retail, public safety and a few more will be exempt from reducing their workforce.
The goal of this move in workplaces is to “increase physical distancing” to ensure employees are at least six feet apart.
The governor’s announcement came as another 116 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Colorado to 591. And Weld County announced its second death — a woman in her 70s — to the state’s overall coronavirus death toll to seven.
Polis said it was vital to try and slow the spread of the virus in order to give hospitals more time t prepare for the likely increase in COVID-19 patients. He said, Colorado will need an estimated 7,000 more ventilators to handle the patient caseload.
Polis also urged citizens to stay home more, not go to the grocery store as often, and to limit their outdoor running habits.