Water releases from Lakes Powell and Mead will be reduced again next year due to declining reservoir levels, the federal government said Tuesday as it outlined new measures to respond to Colorado River Basin storage issues that go so far as evaluating modifications to Powell and Mead's dams to allow for continued flows from the limited pools that remain.

In an online news conference, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton warned that the Colorado River system "is approaching a tipping point, and without action we cannot protect the system and the millions of Americans who rely on this critical resource."